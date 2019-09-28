Home States Karnataka

Election Commission announces new dates, bypolls on Dec 5

The Election Commission on Friday announced the new schedule for the bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The Election Commission on Friday announced the new schedule for the bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka. The Commission said that it has taken the decision in the backdrop of writ petitions filed in the Supreme Court by the disqualified Congress and JDS legislators.

“The Election Commission discussed and deliberated upon the matter and it has directed, under Section 153 of the Representation of People Act and all other powers enabling in its behalf, to amend and extend the notifications..,” the Commission said in its new notification issued on Friday evening.

As per the new schedule, polls will be held (if necessary) on December 5 and the election process will be completed before December 11. The EC’s official spokesperson said, the counting of votes,  “will be December 9.”

Acceptance of nominations will resume from November 11 and the last date will be November 18.
 "As per the schedule, the nomination process will restart from November 11, from when the Model Code of Conduct will come into force," state Chief  Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said.

 The byelections were earlier scheduled to be held on October 21 and the results were due by October 24. The Election Commission had announced the by-elections along with the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Asked about their readiness, Sanjiv Kumar clarified, “We are fully prepared. We have held several rounds of preparatory meetings. The election authorities were ready to hold bypolls on October 21 

According to state Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, the nomination process will restart from November 11 from when the model code of conduct will come into force.

The bypolls to 15 assembly seats in Karnataka — where the MLAs were disqualified early this year for rebelling and bringing down the previous Congress-JDS coalition government — was deferred as the EC told the Supreme Court that it has decided to postpone the election so that the court can take a call on the petitions of the disqualified MLAs who have challenged the Speaker’s decision.
 The top court will continue with the hearing in the case on October 22.

 The Karnataka MLAs were disqualified in July by then-Speaker KR Ramesh when they resigned, allowing the BJP to challenge the 14-month-old coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy.
 

