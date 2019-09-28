Ex-DySP’s kin booked for fake caste certificate

By Express News Service

MYSURU: An FIR was booked against the son and daughter of a retired DySP following complaints that they obtained a fake caste certificate. The son was booked at the Nazarbad station and the daughter at T Narsipur station.

Retired DySP M Cheluvaraju’s children Guruvinayak and Greeshma had obtained a fake certificate as Nayakas though they originally belong to Parivara community coming under category-I.



Following the complaint, it had emerged that they had obtained the caste certificate from the T Narispur tahsildar. Following the orders of the deputy commissioner, who is also the head of district caste verification committee, their certificates were declared null and void.

Later, the SP of civil rights enforcement cell directed the inspector of the cell to file a criminal case and to continue with the investigation under Prevention of Atrocities Under SC/ ST Act.

Cheluvaraju is facing a similar case after his voluntarily retirement in 2013. He had used a fake certificate to join the police department as a PSI in the year 1978.