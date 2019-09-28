Home States Karnataka

Karnataka considering to introduce exams to students of class VI, VIII

Minister Sureshkumar clarified that it is not the intention of the government to fail the students in the examination but it intends to enhance the learning capacity of the students

Published: 28th September 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

students, kids, studying

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka government is seriously considering to remove "no-detention policy for the students up to 10th standard" which was in force since many years, said Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Sureshkumar here on Saturday.

Speaking with Press persons here, Sureshkumar said that as per the new education policy promoting the students up to 10th standard without valuating them in between 1st standard to 9th standard would create fear psychosis among the students while writing in 10th standard.

Many suggestions have come from various quarters to introduce examination at 6th and 8th standard to create confidence among students to face examination and to valuate their standard of learning to improve it in the next classes. He clarified that it is not the intention of the government to fail the students in the examination but it intends to enhance the learning capacity of the students. The Government would hold discussions with academicians, teachers and students in this regard before taking a final decision, Sureshkumar said.      

The minister said that he has already started holding interaction programmes with students. Sureshkumar said he would be coming to Kalaburagi in the month of October to hold interaction with students, teachers and academicians. He would continue this exercise to improve education system and to prepare the students to face any type of challenges in their future lives.

To a question, the minister said that government is also considering the proposal of extending Mid Day Meals to PUC students also as there were cases of brothers studying in composite junior colleges while younger one getting mid-day meals facility while elder one is getting e-off it though they were studying in the same institution. The government is studying about financial implication if the government extends it to PUC students also. Government is also considering the proposal of filling up of vacant teachers posts including physical education teachers posts and music and drama teachers posts, he said.  

