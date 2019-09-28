Mahisha Dasara event cancelled due to curbs atop Chamundi Hills 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Mahisha Dasara, celebrated by progressive and Dalit organisations and intellectuals atop Chamundi Hills, kicked up a political controversy on Friday with the district administration imposing prohibitory orders around Town Hall and atop the hills. This forced the organisers to shift the venue to Ambedkar Park in Ashokapuram where writers and others were felicitated with the Mahisha award.



Left red-faced by the sudden turn of events, the organisers turned Mahisha Dasara into a protest march accusing the government of coming in their way of beliefs and practices. They charged that the government is against Dravidian culture.



Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar said the district administration only followed the directives of the government and imposed prohibitory orders. He said that locals have opposed the celebration.



Buddhist monks, seers, writers and members of various organisations took out a procession to Kalamandir and observed Mahisha Dasara by offering flowers to the demon king Mahishasura. They also raised slogans against the government. “When the Deputy Commissioner and police have given permission for peaceful celebrations, why did the local MP and district minister stop it,” they asked.



They also raised slogans against MP Prathap Simha for strongly opposing the celebration atop Chamundi Hills. The speakers condemned Prathap Simha for saying, “Those children born to Mahishasura, a demon, can celebrate Mahisha Dasara in their houses.”

Prathap Simha, who has been opposing the Mahisha Dasara for the last two years, prevailed upon the government to impose prohibitory orders. On Friday, he visited Chamundi Hills and directed police officers to get the stage and pandal vacated immediately. A video of the wordy duel between Simha and police officers has gone viral with many accusing the MP of being against their culture and beliefs.



Progressive organisations, led by writer K S Bhagwan and others, had planned a mega Mahisha Dasara that revolves around the mythical demon king Mahishasura, who was slain by the presiding deity Chamundeshwari. Maheshchandra Guru, professor of media studies, claimed that Mahishasura was a protector and is a symbol of Dravidian culture who has ben projected as a demon by others.



Meanwhile, KS Bhagwan was advised to stay indoors. Police have beefed up security at Ashokapuram Park, Kalamandir and in front of Bhagwan ‘s house.