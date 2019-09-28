Man jumps into Sharavathi river backwater from ferry, dies

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: A man killed himself by jumping into the Sharavathi river backwater from a moving ferry near Siganduru in Sagar taluk on Saturday. The ferry crew tried to rescue him but the efforts were in vain.

However, the body of the deceased is yet to be fished out, police said.

The man is likely aged between 30-35 but his identity is yet to be established. The man boarded the ferry from Siganduru and jumped into the water. The crew of the ferry tried to rescue him by throwing an inflatable rubber ring, but he died while trying to make his way towards the ring.

“He was standing alone and jumped into the water. The body is underwater. The depth of the backwater in the region is around 350 feet. We are waiting for the body to float which may take a day. Otherwise, it will be risky for divers as the water is moving in the region. We will fish out the body on Sunday," a police officer said.

The police said that they are enquiring about the deceased in the nearby villages, but he could be a tourist.