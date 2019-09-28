Home States Karnataka

Mangaluru: Booth Level Officers dump voter app

The mobile app launched by the Election Commission of India for special summary revision of electoral rolls has been of little help to Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Published: 28th September 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The mobile app launched by the Election Commission of India for special summary revision of electoral rolls has been of little help to Booth Level Officers (BLOs). A majority of them have refused to use the mobile app and instead are carrying out the door-to-door verification manually.

Sources in the district administration said 138 of the 244 BLOs in the district do not have Android phones which is required to download the voter helpline app to conduct the door-to-door verification while those who have the app are also going for traditional method because of the difficulty they face in using the app. They are also uncomfortable with taking selfies with the voters in order to authenticate their visit.

Teachers, anganwadi workers and government officials double up as BLOs and a majority of those who are not using mobile apps are those aged above 50. “If they try using apps, then they can pick up gradually and their job becomes easy. But some of them who have android phones do not even want to try. It is difficult to convince them, “ said an official.

A BLO said she was fed up with the time the app takes to complete the procedure. “It takes 15-20 minutes to update the documents and complete the process at every doorstep. The app is slow and keeps buffering. Hence, it is easy to just collect all documents and hand it over to election office where it will be updated,” she said.

Since the 45-day EVP started on September 1, just over 1,187 voters have used the voter helpline app in Dakshina Kannada district in the first 25 days.

Mangaluru City Corporation  Revenue Officer Gayathri Devi told TNIE they have planed awareness programmes in colleges to boost the verification through mobile app.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission mobile App
India Matters
Indian army tanks and other military equipment roll past Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. | (File | AP)
DRDO develops night vision equipment for Indian Army tank crew
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Social justice ministry may come up with pool of caregivers for elderly
Senior citizen couples are getting remarried to get certificates. | (Photo | EPS)
Panicky Muslim couples in Bengal remarry to stay safe from NRC threat
Plastic waste collected as part of BIAL’s ‘Plastic Beku’ campaign is used to lay roads at Kempegowda International Airport. (Photo | EPS)
Plastic turns into road at Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
'Beaten, pushed from the home they love', three elephants head to Trichy
Gallery
Check out Bollywood's biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far.
Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' to Taapsee's 'Badla': Check out Bollywood's 10 biggest overseas grossers of 2019 so far
As 'Bigg Boss Hindi' is set to return with Salman Khan as its host on September 29, we take a look at the couples who got too comfortable and cosy in front of the camera.
Rochelle-Keith to Gauhar-Kushal: Check out the couples who got cosy on 'Bigg Boss Hindi'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp