Pandarahalli PHC helps 25k patients from 26 villages

Government healthcare services across the country are mostly in shambles due to the lack of basic facilities or staff. However, Pandarahalli’s PHC paints an entirely different picture.

Published: 28th September 2019 06:04 AM

The clean, well-maintained PHC is a boon for those needing healthcare I Express

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Government healthcare services across the country are mostly in shambles due to the lack of basic facilities or staff. However, Pandarahalli’s PHC paints an entirely different picture. It has been attracting patients not only from the village, but also from Chitradurga, Holalkere and Hosadurga taluks.

Reason: Cleanliness, staff behaviour, seating arrangements and availability of doctors and nursing staff makes this hospital different from other PHCs in the district. Doctors working here examine the last patient of the day with equal enthusiasm as their first one. The PHC, which is supposed to cater to 17,800 people in 16 villages, is helping out more than 25,000 people from 26 villages. 

The hospital got a facelift after Dr Akshatha took charge. Her approach towards patients made all the difference. Here, people of the village get treatment and medicines free-of-cost.

About 180 to 200 patients visit the hospital regularly for treatment and return satisfied. Along with this, the hospital also conducts a compulsory vaccination drive every Thursday and Pradhan Mantri Surakshitha Matrutva Abhiyan on the 9th day of every month. They also are known for delivering at least 10 to 12 babies per month. As the PHC is close to Chitradurga city, pregnant women are usually rushed to this hospital first and in case of any complications, they visit the district hospital.

The cleanliness maintained in and around the PHC premises is commendable and for this, they won a consolation award at the state-level Kaya Kalpa programme last year and this year, they are planning to win the Kaya Kalpa state award for excellent services, including patient interaction-cum-treatment programme.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Akshatha said, “While studying at JJM Medical College in Davanagere, we had to work both in corporate hospitals as well as community hospitals. This made me understand the difference between the two and I adapted to the situations. Even though the work is stressful, I am making sure that even the last patient is treated well. This is why probably more patients visit this centre.”

She said that they undertake normal delivery and complicated cases are referred to district hospital in Chitradurga, where the patient gets advanced treatment.  Dr Akshatha also said that she wants to continue serving in rural areas.

On the availability of medicines, she said that the regular supply of medicines is being given to patients for free. She also said that the premises are cleaned by the administrative staff. The hospital is facing acute water shortage and once water from Upper Bhadra Project reaches the region, it will also get sorted out.

