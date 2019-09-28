Phones were tapped at former CM’s behest: Alok Kumar

Bala chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka State Reserve Police Additional Director General of Police and former Bengaluru City police commissioner Alok Kumar was quizzed for the second consecutive day on Friday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the illegal phone tapping case.



Kumar was interrogated by a team of six CBI officers at the Kumara Krupa Guest House. According to sources, the senior IPS officer reportedly told the CBI that phones of some bureaucrats and politicians were tapped as part of routine intelligence work on the instructions of the then Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and with the approval of his former boss, T Suneel Kumar, who was the then Bengaluru police commissioner. It was done because of the growing political instability in the state, he is believed to have told the CBI.

