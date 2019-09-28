Video of Savadi abusing Kumthalli goes viral

Kiran Balannanavar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI/ATHANI: Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has landed in controversy again after he was caught on video verbally abusing another person on his mobile on Friday.



As per discussions on social media, in the video that went viral, Savadi was speaking to some person on his cell phone during which he purportedly abused Athani MLA Mahesh Kumthalli. The video posted on social media received several sharp comments among which most of them blamed Savadi for using cheap words against Kumthalli.

Savadi said he has not spoken anything wrong against disqualified MLA Kumthalli. “The video was taken about two months ago when I was speaking on mobile phone about some other person and not the disqualified MLA ,” he said.

Savadi said Kumthalli is his good friend and the duo have no difference of opinion against each other. “I have no dispute with Kumthalli...,” he added.

Former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said the video was taken before Savadi had taken charge as Deputy CM.”



Kumthalli said he has seen the video, but he does not know when was it taken and where was it taken.