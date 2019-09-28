With Karnataka bypolls delayed, disqualified MLAs get more time to strengthen bond with BJP

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Election Commission deferring by-elections to December 5 has come as a breather for the disqualified MLAs: they now have more than a month to strengthen their bond with the BJP rank and file, and also try and create a positive mood in their constituencies.



It has also come as a blessing in disguise for the BJP leadership, which can hope to pacify its cadre and convince them to work for the disqualified MLAs, that will lend stability to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s government.

In fact, the Supreme Court decision could give him a better chance at survival, and the ability to tamp down the widespread rebellion and resentment among BJP leaders and cadre in many of the 15 constituencies going for bypolls.

Many leaders, including Nandish Reddy, Sharath Bachchegowda and others, are against fielding “outsiders”, and this is threatening to derail the government.



Sources said that Yediyurappa’s confidants have started a dialogue with the aspirants and offered suitable positions in the government.

The party also plans to take advantage of the rift between top leaders in the JDS and Congress, and win back a good number of seats in the bypolls.

“We will start preparing for polls immediately,” said BJP leader Shivanna.

Disqualified MLA AH Vishwanath said that many of them were anxious about the case and were expecting an interim order.

“Though I had decided to file my nomination papers on Monday, I had not put my soul into the elections in my constituency,” he said. The BJP now has enough time to bring both his supporters and their own cadre on to one stage to unitedly take on the Congress and JDS.

The disqualified MLAs are also likely to get liberal funding to develop their constituencies to win over the people. KR Pet MLA Narayana Gowda said that development work will be taken up on a war footing. He said the rebels are delighted by the relief and will take BJP workers along to win the polls.

But the situation is quite piquant in Bengaluru city and some districts as the disqualified MLAs had fought the BJP tooth and nail and won the elections. It could be a bit tricky facing the electorate, some of them admit.

Besides, there is intense lobbying on, with delegations meeting Yediyurappa and state BJP President Naveen Kumar Kateel, against fielding the disqualified MLAs.

To counter this, BJP leaders have planned camps and interactions for the party workers to apprise them of the need to accept the new candidates, and the risk being taken in bringing them into the BJP government.