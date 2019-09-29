Govt will scrap no-detention policy soon, says minister

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said on Saturday that the government is contemplating on doing away with the no-detention policy for students up to Class 8. This policy has been in force for years now.

Kumar told the media, “As per the new education policy of promoting students without evaluating them in between will create fear psychosis among them while writing board exams. Many suggestions have come from various quarters to introduce examinations at Classes 6 and 8 to create confidence among the students and to evaluate their standard of learning to improve it in the next classes.”

He added, “It is not the intention of the government to downgrade students but it intends to enhance their learning capacity. The government will hold discussions with academicians, teachers and students in this regard before taking a final decision.”

Kumar said he has already started holding interaction programmes with students. He will be coming to Kalaburagi in October to hold an interaction with students, teachers and academicians. He will continue this exercise to improve the education system and prepare the students to face any type of challenges in future, he said.

To a question, Suresh said, “The government is also considering the proposal of extending the midday meal facility to PU students. At present, the government is studying its financial implication.”

He added, “The government is also considering the proposal of filling up vacancies of teachers, including physical education, music and drama teacher posts.”

The minister said there is a proposal to construct more schools and classrooms. But since the government is presenting a supplementary budget next month, money will be allocated for the construction of schools and classrooms only in the next year’s budget.

Govt to do away with compulsory teacher transfers

Bengaluru: While the government finally set the wheels rolling on the compulsory transfer process after a delay of three years to fill vacancies in rural schools, Primary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said there will be no compulsory transfer from the next academic year. This comes following the death of a teacher in Hubballi, which created an outrage against the education department. Subash Taralaghatti, 48, from a government high school in Hubballi was transferred to Ramagiri School in Shirahatti, Gadag. He slipped into a coma and succumbed to heart attack and brain stroke on September 22. “In the next teachers transfer process, we will have more teacher-friendly and simple transfers,” the minister said.