Mysuru all set for 10-day Dasara fete

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The stage is set for the 10-day Naada Habba Dasara celebrations starting Sunday. Renowned writer SL Bhyrappa will inaugurate the festivities by offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Chamundi Hills in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his Cabinet colleagues.

Dasara, also known as Nadda Habba or Navarathri, will be inaugurated in Vrischka Lagna between 9.39 and 10.25 am. Despite the recent floods in several parts of the state, the state government decided not to compromise with the tradition and released `18 crore for the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Mysuru royal family is all geared up for Khas Durbar inside the palace with Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar ascending the golden throne. Also, ace shuttler P V Sindhu will inaugurate the Dasara sports meet at Chamundi Vihar stadium along with Yediyurappa at 4 pm on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the popular Jumbo savari will be held on October 8.