Peace comes to Dharwad jail: Inmates adopt Gandhian philosophy, spin the charkha

DHARWAD: There is a subtle change seeping into the Central Prison in Dharwad: Harshness is giving way to a softer attitude, and frustration to a new realisation. The prison authorities have token up a new mission to inculcate Gandhian philosophy among the prisoners, starting October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The preparations have begun. Spinning wheels, which were not in use, have been brought back, symbolising the Gandhian way of life, and with it, reformation among the prisoners.

Anita R, jail superintendent, said that when the inmates leave, they should inspire society to think good thoughts, become non-violent and take up social responsibilities, and hopefully, bring in positivity and help people achieve new milestones.

The idea of imparting Gandhian philosophy clicked when Anita observed changes in a few inmates, after guest lectures were held in the premises. Some of the inmates proved that they were learning from their own mistakes. Their aggressive attitude has given way to more cooperative ways which shows in their work and daily activities.

“To mark 150 years of Gandhiji, we decided to have quotes of Gandhi on a board, which prisoners have to read every day, by turn, and explain the meaning of each quote, besides relating such quotes to their experiences. This could help them keep away from crime once they are released,” she said.

With prior permission from senior authorities, contact will be established with universitiesSuch programmes will be organised for long periods, and will not only help them reach a different plane, but also aid people around them, she added.

An inmate of the prison said that the spinning wheel brings a different atmosphere into the prison. “One look at the wheel, and mental peace and positive thoughts are automatically generated in the mind. The authorities have assured us that they will arrange guest lectures by experts on Gandhian philosophy.

Arrangements for scripting the quotes are on,” he said.

“We committed crimes for our own reasons, but now, living in prison, thinking about our fate, we often get upset and frustrated. But after following the Gandhian way of life, we have found relief. We never think of violence and ensure that we are taking the right path by speaking the truth,” added another prisoner.