Home States Karnataka

Peace comes to Dharwad jail: Inmates adopt Gandhian philosophy, spin the charkha

There is a subtle change seeping into the Central Prison in Dharwad: Harshness is giving way to a softer attitude, and frustration to a new realisation.

Published: 29th September 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

An inmate works on the charkha in Dharwad prison | D Hemanth

By Mallikarjun Hiremath
Express News Service

DHARWAD: There is a subtle change seeping into the Central Prison in Dharwad: Harshness is giving way to a softer attitude, and frustration to a new realisation. The prison authorities have token up a new mission to inculcate Gandhian philosophy among the prisoners, starting October 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The preparations have begun. Spinning wheels, which were not in use, have been brought back, symbolising the Gandhian way of life, and with it, reformation among the prisoners. 
Anita R, jail superintendent, said that when the inmates leave, they should inspire society to think good thoughts, become non-violent and take up social responsibilities, and hopefully, bring in positivity and help people achieve new milestones.

The idea of imparting Gandhian philosophy clicked when Anita observed changes in a few inmates, after guest lectures were held in the premises. Some of the inmates proved that they were learning from their own mistakes. Their aggressive attitude has given way to more cooperative ways which shows in their work and daily activities.

“To mark 150 years of Gandhiji, we decided to have quotes of Gandhi on a board, which prisoners have to read every day, by turn, and explain the meaning of each quote, besides relating such quotes to their experiences. This could help them keep away from crime once they are released,” she said.
With prior permission from senior authorities, contact will be established with universitiesSuch programmes will be organised for long periods, and will not only help them reach a different plane, but also aid people around them, she added.

An inmate of the prison said that the spinning wheel brings a different atmosphere into the prison. “One look at the wheel, and mental peace and positive thoughts are automatically generated in the mind. The authorities have assured us that they will arrange guest lectures by experts on Gandhian philosophy.

Arrangements for scripting the quotes are on,” he said.
“We committed crimes for our own reasons, but now, living in prison, thinking about our fate, we often get upset and frustrated. But after following the Gandhian way of life, we have found relief. We never think of violence and ensure that we are taking the right path by speaking the truth,” added another prisoner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharwad Mahatma Gandhi
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus TV
OH MY GIZMO | First impression of OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 pro
13 people died in various incidents of flooding and wall collapse after intense rainfall lashed Pune on September 25. (Photo | Special arrangement)
22 killed and nearly 16,000 rescued in Pune following heavy rains
Gallery
Lata Mangeshkar, who turns 90 today was born in Indore, British India. (Photo | PTI)
Lata jee turns 90!: A photo tribute to India's Melody Queen on her special day
BARFI (2012): Though his name was Murphy, people called him Barfi. The caring and loving Ranbir Kapoor in the film left the audience awed with his stellar performance as the dumb, mute, yet full of positivity, Barfi. (Photo | IMDB)
IN PICS | Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: 6 performances of the Bollywood superstar you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp