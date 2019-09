By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: A petroleum tanker moving from Holalkere to Chikka Jajur caught fire when it turned turtle near Aadanuru village of Chitradurga district on Saturday.

The tanker blasted immediately after it caught fire resulting in injury of the driver.

Injured driver has been shifted to Davangere for higher treatment. Holalkere PI Raveesh Kumar visited the spot. Holalkere police has registered a complaint and are investigating the incident.