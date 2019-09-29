Sriramulu comes to aid of accident victim

By Express News Service

UDUPI: State health minister B Sriramulu seems to be a saviour for the sick and injured. He came to the rescue of yet another woman, who was injured in an accident, in Kumbhashi on Saturday. While passing through Kumbhashi on NH 66, the minister noticed the woman, on the side of the road, bleeding.

He immediately stopped his convoy and shifted the woman to NR Acharya Hospital in Koteshwar, in Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat’s vehicle.

The injured woman is Tharamathi (55), from Kundapur. The accident occurred when an auto rickshaw, she was travelling in, hit the median and toppled. Her daughter-in-law Divya (26), who was in the same auto, suffered minor injuries.

Tharamathi injured her shoulder and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Kundapur traffic police have registered a case about the accident.