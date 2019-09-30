Home States Karnataka

All is well in Karnataka BJP, insists P Muralidhar Rao

When questioned about reinstatement of M B Banuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surna as vice presidents Rao said that no one from the party has objected to the reinstatement of the two leaders. 

BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao in conversation with state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel at an event in Mangaluru I ( Photo | Rajesh Shetty )

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao, countering reports of infighting in the state BJP unit, clarified that all is well within the party. At a press meet, Rao said “There is no squabble between B L Santosh, Nalin Kumar Kateel and B S Yediyurappa. There are no two factions — it’s just one BJP.” 

When questioned about reinstatement of M B Banuprakash and Nirmal Kumar Surna as vice presidents of state BJP by state party president Kateel after both were removed by BSY, he said that no one from the party has objected to the reinstatement of the two leaders. 

Rao further said, “The national leadership has said that BSY is a tall leader in Karnataka, which has been reiterated by Kateel too. This shows that there is no problem at all.” He also clarified that no one is sidelining Yediyurappa. 

He also expressed confidence in the state BJP, predicting that the party will win all 15 seats in the upcoming by-elections. “The party will announce tickets at the right time. The Union government will soon settle all flood relief issues too,” he assured.

‘Cong went against Nehru in continuing with Article 370’ 

Taking a dig at opposition leaders who are against the abrogation of Article 370, BJP National General Secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Sunday said that Congress and other communist parties are all for reservation, but are opposing the repealing of Article 370.

He said, “For over 70 years, reservation meant for SC/STs in J&K could not be enjoyed, as Article 370 did not provide that window,” he said.  Rao pointed out that that Jawaharlal Nehru had said that Article 370 is transient and temporary, which means that the Congress, which allowed for the continuation of this article, went against Nehru.

 “PM Modi has said that the house detention is precautionary, and that everything will return to normal. If there is any party that is undemocratic, it is Congress,” he said.

