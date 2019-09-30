Home States Karnataka

All litterateurs aren’t averse to God: Novelist, Saraswati Samman awardee Bhyrappa

Delighted at the state government’s invite to do the honours, Bhyrappa used the occasion to expose myths of a few rationalists and literary personalities. 

Novelist S L Bhyrappa, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and others offer floral tributes to goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

Novelist S L Bhyrappa, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and others offer floral tributes to goddess Chamundeshwari at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. | ( Photo | Udayashankar S )

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Novelist and Saraswati Samman awardee S L Bhyrappa inaugurated the Dasara festivities in Chamundi Hills on Sunday. He, along with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and Union and state ministers, offered floral tributes to an idol of Chamundeshwari mounted on a silver chariot.

The renowned writer was given a ceremonial reception by the district administration ahead of the inauguration at Vrischika Lagna. 

Recollecting the invitation extended by the government, the veteran writer said that he got a few phone calls asking whether he would take part in the inauguration of Dasara and whether he believed in God.

He said that as a student, he had climbed up the steps of Chamundi Hills every week and now he takes his grandchildren there to seek blessings of the deity, he said it was unfortunate that there was an opinion that literary personalities do not believe in the Almighty.

Clarifying that there was no gender discrimination among gods, he said, “God is created by nature and goddesses are respected, and everyone prefers to seek blessings of their mother first.”

Bhyrappa also urged the government to improve the green cover atop Chamundi Hills.  He said that the government should put an end to construction of concrete structures atop the hill. He said that there is a need to provide basic facilities like drinking water, toilets and a dashoha bhavan to devotees.

