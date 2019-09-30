Former CM Siddaramaiah brushes aside dissent rumours within Congress

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former chief minister and leader of CLP Siddaramaiah has brushed aside reports about dissidence within the Congress.

Siddaramaiah, who was in Kalaburagi to participate in a Kuruba community event, told the media that reports about groupism and dissent within the party are mere rumours, and that the party is very much united. He also clarified that it isn’t possible for anyone to sideline him.

Siddaramaiah said that there was no fight between him and former Union minister K H Muniyappa at the recent Congress meeting in Bengaluru. “We are friends. There might be differences of opinion, but we are not quarrelling like enemies,” Siddaramaiah clarified.

Siddaramaiah also said that after the by-elections are held, the BJP government will collapse.

The former chief minister also alleged that the bypolls were postponed just for the sake of the disqualified MLAs. “This proves that the Election Commission is acting as per the directions of Union government.”