Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Minister promises action on polio vaccine shortage

Sriramulu said the areas where there is a shortage of the polio vaccine will first be identified.

Published: 30th September 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

People in Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and other districts have complained that their children were denied the vaccination citing shortage.

People in Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and other districts have complained that their children were denied the vaccination citing shortage. (Photo | Ashwin Prasadh, EPS)

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after The New Indian Express reported about a short supply of the injectable Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) in many parts of the state, Health Minister B Sriramulu has assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

Claiming that he was not aware of the shortage, he said, “I was not informed by the department about the situation. However, I will look into it immediately.” 

For about four months now, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in many districts have been facing a short supply of the injectable IPV even as the country is working towards complete eradication of polio. 

People in Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and other districts have complained that their children were denied the vaccination citing shortage. Sriramulu said the areas where there is a shortage of the polio vaccine will first be identified.

“I will talk to officials and find out where there is a shortage of IPV. We will immediately augment supply there. Polio vaccine is important and not a single child should be left out,” he said.

If necessary, a separate meeting will be held to resolve the issue, he added. Many PHCs have been receiving just one vial a month which is enough to vaccinate only about 20-25 children.

About 60 children turn up at PHCs in a month. However, Dr Rajani B N of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had maintained that there was only a delay in shipping out the IPV to Chikkamagaluru.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Polio
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp