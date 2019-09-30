Karnataka Minister promises action on polio vaccine shortage

Shreyas H S By

Express News Service

MANGALURU: A day after The New Indian Express reported about a short supply of the injectable Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) in many parts of the state, Health Minister B Sriramulu has assured that the issue will be resolved soon.

Claiming that he was not aware of the shortage, he said, “I was not informed by the department about the situation. However, I will look into it immediately.”

For about four months now, Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in many districts have been facing a short supply of the injectable IPV even as the country is working towards complete eradication of polio.

People in Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Belagavi and other districts have complained that their children were denied the vaccination citing shortage. Sriramulu said the areas where there is a shortage of the polio vaccine will first be identified.

“I will talk to officials and find out where there is a shortage of IPV. We will immediately augment supply there. Polio vaccine is important and not a single child should be left out,” he said.



If necessary, a separate meeting will be held to resolve the issue, he added. Many PHCs have been receiving just one vial a month which is enough to vaccinate only about 20-25 children.



About 60 children turn up at PHCs in a month. However, Dr Rajani B N of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had maintained that there was only a delay in shipping out the IPV to Chikkamagaluru.