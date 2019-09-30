New lease of life for Karantaka man on Heart Day

Home States Karnataka

The 40-year-old had been suffering from Ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy for the past two years.

The organ was transported via a green corridor created from Manipal Hospital to M S Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre, at 2 am, and a successful heart transplant was carried out. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On World Heart Day, a 40-year-old heart patient from Mysuru got a new lease after the family of a 26-year-old, who died in a freak accident, decided to donate his organs. The 40-year-old underwent a successful heart transplant surgery on Sunday. 

The 40-year-old had been suffering from Ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy for the past two years. This condition affects the heart’s ability to pump blood as the left ventricle is weak. 

Four months back, the patient came to Bengaluru for treatment, but his condition had worsened.

