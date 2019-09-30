Special trains to be run in Karnataka during Dasara

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To cater to the Dasara rush, South Western Railways will run 16 special trains from September 30 to October 9. There will be 10 Suvidha specials, 4 unreserved Janasadharan Express trains and 2 DEMU specials.

These will be the new trains: Yelahanka-Kalaburgi Suvidha Spl (82661, October 4 & 7); Kalaburgi-Yelahanka Suvidha Spl (82662, October 5 & 8); Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Suvidha Spl (82655, October 4); Mangaluru-Yelahanka Suvidha Spl (82656, October 8); KSR (Bengaluru City)-Karwar Suvidha Special (82665, October 7); Karwar-Yelahanka Suvidha Spl (82666, October 5); Yesvantpur-Belgaum Suvidha Special (82657, October 4); Belgaum-Yesvantpur Suvidha Spl (82658, October 8); Mysuru-Bijapur Suvidha Spl (82659); Bijapur-Mysuru Suvidha Spl (82660, October 8).

Of the four unreserved specials, Mysuru-Chamarajnagar Janasadharan Spl (06207); Chamrajnagar-Mysuru Janasadharan Spl (06208) and Mysuru-KSR (Bengaluru City) Janasadharan Spl (October 8) will rin on October 8. On October 9, the KSR (Bengaluru City) -Mysuru Unreserved Janasadharan Spl will be run.



Yesvantpur- Tumakuru DEMU special train and the Tumukuru-Yesvantpur DEMU Spl will run 10 trips each.