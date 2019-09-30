Home States Karnataka

Special trains to be run in Karnataka during Dasara

To cater to the Dasara rush, South Western Railways will run 16 special trains from September 30 to October 9.

Published: 30th September 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Trains

Nearly 4.49 lakh unreserved passengers commuted from city on January 11, 12 and 13 this year generating a revenue of Rs 3.99 crore. ( File Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To cater to the Dasara rush, South Western Railways will run 16 special trains from September 30 to October 9. There will be 10 Suvidha specials, 4 unreserved Janasadharan Express trains and 2 DEMU specials.

These will be the new trains: Yelahanka-Kalaburgi Suvidha Spl (82661, October 4 & 7); Kalaburgi-Yelahanka Suvidha Spl (82662, October 5 & 8); Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Suvidha Spl (82655, October 4); Mangaluru-Yelahanka Suvidha Spl (82656, October 8); KSR (Bengaluru City)-Karwar Suvidha Special (82665, October 7); Karwar-Yelahanka Suvidha Spl (82666, October 5); Yesvantpur-Belgaum Suvidha Special (82657, October 4); Belgaum-Yesvantpur Suvidha Spl (82658, October 8); Mysuru-Bijapur Suvidha Spl (82659); Bijapur-Mysuru Suvidha Spl (82660, October 8).

Of the four unreserved specials, Mysuru-Chamarajnagar Janasadharan Spl (06207); Chamrajnagar-Mysuru Janasadharan Spl (06208) and Mysuru-KSR (Bengaluru City) Janasadharan Spl (October 8) will rin on October 8. On October 9, the KSR (Bengaluru City) -Mysuru Unreserved Janasadharan Spl will be run.

Yesvantpur- Tumakuru DEMU special train and the Tumukuru-Yesvantpur DEMU Spl will run 10 trips each.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dasara
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp