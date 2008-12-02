KOLLAM: Following reports of sighting a mini ship near Kollam coast on Monday, Marine Enforcement and Vigilance Wing (MEVW) and Coast Guard vessels conducted an extensive search in the sea.

It was at 8.40 a.m. that the MEVW sighted the ship some 10 nautical miles from the coast. Following this, MEVW Kollam unit circle inspector Habeeb informed Marine SP V.C. Mohanan. He, in turn, reported the matter to the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard vessel led by Commander Jose chased the ship and seized it at Thottapally by 12.30 pm.

The 12 crew members of the mini ship, Sharon Rose, from Tuticorn told the Coast Guard that the ship was on its way to Beypore to transport cement to Lakshadweep. As the documents of the ship and crew members were found to be authentic, they were allowed to continue their journey ■ ENS