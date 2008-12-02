MALAPPURAM: The police on Monday registered a case against three students of Malappuram MSP Higher Secondary School who allegedly attempted to rape a girl studying in standard six. The case was registered against the students on a petition filed by the victim’s mother. The accused, all studying in standard eight, have already been suspended by the authorities.

The victim was taken to the Kozhikode Medical College for medical examination on Monday.

Police under the leadership of Malappuram Circle Inspector Thottathil Jaleel have started inquiry into the incident.

According to the petition, the rape attempt was made on November 11 while the students and the staff of the institution were busy with the Youth Festival programmes of the school.

The girl was sexually assaulted by the three while she was on her way home around 4 pm, the complaint says.

The school authorities who conducted a secret inquiry into the incident on November 14 had suspended the three students. However, the issue came to limelight the other day when police contacted the mother of the victim following a media report. The parents of the victim had not disclosed the incident to any investigating officers.

The effort of the school authorities in concealing the incident from the police for more than two weeks has caused resentment among social activists and the general public here.