KOLLAM: The Thiruvananthapuram diocese meeting of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church will be held at St Stephen’s Church nagar, Mukhathala, on December 14. Addressing a news conference, Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios said the meeting has been organised to end `the attack’ on the Orthodox church by the Patriarch faction. He called upon the Patriarch faction to end breaching laws at the St Stephen’s Church at Mukahthala. The police should ensure that the status quo is maintained there as per the court order and take strict action against those violating the law, he said. A rally will be taken out at 2 p m from St.George Church, Mukhathala and proceed through St Jude junction, Palamukku, and culminate at St Stephen’s nagar, Mukhathala. The meeting will start at 3 p m. Catholicos Baselios Didimos I will inaugurate the meeting. Metropolitan Gabriel Mar Gregorios will preside. Catholicos-designate Paulose Mar Milithios will deliver a benedictory address.

Fr. John Abraham Konattu, George Muthoot, church secretary George Joseph, Diocese secretary baby Thomas will speak.