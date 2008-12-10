KOTTAYAM: A well-attended conclave of Catholics held here on Tuesday, has taken strong exception to the pattern of the ongoing CBI probe in the sensational Sister Abhaya murder case.

The meet reiterated that though there is no second thought that whomsoever guilty in the case should be brought before law, the investigations should not be targeted towards a section alone.

The meet was significant, as it turned to be a prelude to the protest initiatives planned by the Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference (KCBC) in Kochi on Wednesday.

The meet felt that there is a concerted move to defame the Catholic Church in the name of the probe and also took serious note of the ongoing ‘media trial’, engaged by a section of the press.

It also highlighted the denial of human rights to those arrested and a general feeling the CBI is not applying thought at all on clear indications that those who are really guilty were remaining outside.