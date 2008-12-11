THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court III here on Wednesday directed the local police to register a case against six persons, including Health Minister P.K. Sreemathi and two members in the Chief Minister’s personal staff, in connection with an alleged attempt to torpedo the Kiliroor sex scandal case.

The court issued the directive to the Cantonment sub-inspector on the basis of a public interest litigation filed by advocate P.S. Nagaraj.

Chief Minister’s Private Secretary S. Rajendran, Political Secretary K.N. Balagopalan, Latha Nair and sons of two State Ministers are framed as accused in the petition, Nagaraj said. The petitioner alleged that the accused had conspired and suppressed a file pertaining to Kiliroor sex scandal investigation from the Chief Minister’s office.