KOLLAM: A seminar on Library and Information Sciences will be held under the aegis of the Mannam Memorial NSS College, Kottiyam, on December 16 at the College Auditorium. The seminar aims at providing a common ambience for students, scholars and faculty to exchange and evolve ideas of contemporary relevance.

R.Prasannakumar, secretary, NSS College Central Committee, will inaugurate the seminar. Principal G.Jayakumar will preside over the function.

Jacob John Kattakkayam, Dean, faculty of social science and director, Academic Staff College, Kerala University, will deliver the keynote address. M.Varghese, head of the department of Library and Information Sciences, University of Kerala and B.Muralidharan, secretary, Taluk Library Council, Kollam, will offer felicitations