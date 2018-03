KOLLAM: The next round of Pulse Polio immunization programme will be held on December 21 and February 1 in the district.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, District Panchayat president K.Somaprasad, District Collector A.Shajahan and DMO T. Peethambaran said that polio drops would be given to 2,29,005 children below the age of five under this programme