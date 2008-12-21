THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare has announced the state bravery awards for five children, including Dinu K.G. and Manjusha who had won the President’s medal for bravery. The other three who have been selected are: Johnson V.Sunny (Idukki), Vineethkumar M.U.(Palakad) and Ajmal K.A (Ernakulam).

Dinu, who belongs to Palakkad, had rescued three members of a family, from drowning.

She is a Standard X student of Kizhakanjeri Government Higher Secondary School.

Manjusha, a Standard X student of Chunkathara Pothukal Catholicate Higher Secondary School, jumped into the river and rescued a two-year old boy from drowning.

Eight-year-old Johnson V. Sunny, a student of St Thomas English Medium school, Pazhayarikandam, saved his classmate Ajith from being drowned. Vineethkumar saved two women from being drowned in the waters of an abandoned quarry. Vineeth is a Standard X student of Peringottuserri Government Higher Secondary school.

Ajmal, 12, risked his own life and saved his friend from drowning in a river. Ajmal is a Class VII student of Muvattupuzha Town UP School. Vishalu P.B., a native of Kozhikode, who was drowned in his attempt to rescue two others from being drowned in the river, will be given the posthumous award.

The awards will be given away at a function to be held in the capital in January, a statement from the Council said. B.Sandhya IPS selected the award-winners.