PATHANAMTHITTA: The Legislature Petitions Committee headed by V Surendran Pillai will visit Pampa and Sannidhanam on December 29 and 30. The committee, comprising Babu M Palissery, V K Ibrahimkunju, Joseph M Puthussery, C H Kunjambu, T N Pratapan, M K Premnath, K Raju and C Ravindranath, will hold sitting at Pampa Devaswom Guest house at 3 p m on Monday and at Sannidhanam Devaswom Guest House at 10 am on Tuesday.