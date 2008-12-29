KOCHI: With the fixation of fair value for land getting delayed for the last two-and-half decades, the state government has decided to bring in a coordinated mechanism at the level of village officers and sub-registrars.

The meeting of the officials concerned convened by Land Revenue additional commissioner K Ramanandan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday decided to issue guidelines for preparing the fair value. But it failed to fix the deadline for publishing the fair value resulting in huge revenue loss to the government.

The land registrations have come down significantly due to high stamp duty. The officials have been asked not to execute any registration unless a high land value is reordered in the document.

After the present government assumed power, it fixed July 31, 2008 as the last date for publishing fair value.

But the officials could bring out only the draft of the fair value within the time frame.

Besides, anomalies had crept in the draft as it was prepared in haste. “It is a time-consuming work and we didn’t get enough time to properly examine the documents and conduct field visits,” said an RDO who preferred anonymity.

“Besides, fixing fair value in each survey number makes the process more complex,” he said.

A meeting of village officers and sub-registrars to be held early next month will discuss the guidelines and give a final shape to it. “Taking time off the routine work, we have decided to deploy officials exclusively for the preparation of fair value for at least two or three days. So, they will be able to conduct field visits and study the documents for the purpose,” Ramanandan said.

There are disparities over the fixation of land value in the draft of fair value. The fair value in some areas is said to be high, whereas, in other areas it is too low. Given the fact that the high land value will affect the land acquisition for various projects adversely, the government is planning to bring down the land value as per fair value notification.