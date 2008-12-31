PALAKKAD: The Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) is all set to get the lease of the 400 acres of land on January 18 itself to set up its fourth defence industrial unit. The work could begin within March at the site.

The 400 acres of land was already in the possession of Kinfra at Sathyanathapalam in Kanjikode near the Pepsico factory. The lease deed would be handed over by Kinfra managing director S Ramnath to the officials of the BEML limited on January 18.

Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan would lay the foundation stone for the factory which incidentally falls in his constituency. The unit will manufacture defence products as well as items needed for the Railways.

Since the Centre would grant 255 crore, the work could begin immediately on the site, according to Kinfra sources. Even though the State Government has promised an additional 600 acres for expansion purposes, currently Kinfra has exhausted all its land bank.

The land acquisition by Kinfra in the Walayar extending up to 450 acres has been encountering minor hitches due to the opposition from the locals. The Revenue Department has to speed up the acquisition process by the time the work by BEML Ltd on the first phase is completed. The project in the first phase was expected to clock a turnover of Rs 300 crore in the third year.

Coach factory

Though the Railway Board has approved the 900 acre site near the Gramalakshmi Mudralayam in Kanjikode to set up the coach factory, land acquisition was facing some problems.

However, the Government has decided to acquire land under the fast track process so that work could begin at the site.

Union Railway Minister Laloo Prasad Yadav will be laying the foundation stone in January for the factory.

IIT in Kanjikode

Moves were afoot to set up the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kanjikode for which land has been identified and project reports have been submitted to the Human Resources Ministry.

With the public sector BEML limited and the coach factory set to become a reality within a few years, Kanjikode could become one of the fastest growing industrial hubs in the state in future.