KOLLAM: The state conference of the Kerala chapter of Neurological Society of India will be held at the Government Guest house at Ashramam on Sunday.

Kerala chapter president Dr.Jayakuamr will inaugurate the conference. Quilon Neuro Club chairman K.N. Syamaprasad and secretary Thomas Varghese said that over 100 neuro-surgeons and physicians would attend the conference being held for the third time in Kollam.

The conference will discuss the latest achievements and developments in the sector. `Head injury and stroke management’ will be the major subject to be discussed at the conference.

NSI said that there has been a decline in 50 percent of head injury cases following the strict implementation of the rule of wearing helmets for two-wheeler riders. Papers on `Throblice , a novel trend in stroke management’ and `Throblitic treatment’ will be presented at the conference.