PALAKKAD: The ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest will be held at the Amritapuri campus of the Amrita University, Kollam, on December 6, 2008.

Over 200 college students from universities all over Asia are expected to take part in the contest.

The regional semi-finals of the ICPC will be held in two centres-Amritapuri and IIT, Kanpur.Sixty five teams have been selected from over 90 teams that participated in the online elimination round held on November 2.