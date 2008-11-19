MALAPPURAM: As part of their drive against drug trafficking, the police on Tuesday arrested 13 people under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act the Goonda Act, that is from different parts of the district and sent them to Viyyur Central Jail.

They were booked following a special detention order issued by District Collector M C Mohandas on a report submitted by District Police Superintendent M Padmanabhan. Abdul Jaleel, C Abdul Azeez, Chemmala Hamsa, P Ibrahim, Pallipuram Subair, Pattani Abbas, P Kunhumon, P Kotha, K Ubaid, P Ibrahim, Kolapatta Karim, Abdul Majeed and O Hussain were those arrested.

Police officials said it was the first time that the provisions of the Goonda Act were being invoked to detain those indulging in illegal narcotic trade.

The SP’s report to the Collector had pointed out that the 13 were “on a selling spree even after undergoing punishment meted out by courts.” In different raids conducted here last month, the police had detained 23 persons for selling narcotic substances. The SP said the drive against drug trafficking would be further intensified in the district.