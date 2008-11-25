Remand prisoner jumps out of train, dies

KOLLAM: A prisoner remanded in the Central Jail, Thiruvananthapuram, died when he jumped out of the Thiruvananthapuram-bound Kerala Express at Madannada here on Monday afternoon. Vinod, 33, son of Gopalakrishnan Unnithan, of Nadayil Padeettethil at Chunakkara in the Alappuzha district, was being taken to the Central Prison after he was brought to the Mavelikkara court for trial. He was denied bail on Monday by the court. Vinod had stabbed his father-in-law Mohanan Pillai on October 28.

It was on November 4 that he was arrested in this connection. He had also attacked his wife Manjusha and children. Kurathikad police had registered a case against him for attacking his sister earlier.

He told the policemen accompanying him in the train that he wanted to go to the bathroom. Kollam Railway Police said that he jumped out of the running train between Madannada and Polayathodu. The policemen accompanying him pulled the chain of the train to bring it to a halt. Though they reached the spot immediately after the incident, Vinod breathed his last by then. They informed the Kollam East Police and Kollam Railway Police about the incident. Later the inquest was prepared in the presence of RDO Narayana Mayya.