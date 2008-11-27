The newly designed swarnakolam with swarnamakutam being brought to Poornathrayeesa temple on Wednesday.

TRIPUNITHURA: There will not be any complaint regarding the torture of tuskers in the name festival during Vrischikotsavam of Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple in Tripunithura as the elephant lovers had built a spacious Anakkottil which can accommodate 15 tuskers. This tusker shelter was built many decades ago.

During Siveli in the morning, hundreds of melam artists can comfortably perform without direct sunlight.

The spacious Anakkottil can also contain palm leaves and the mahouts can take rest there during Siveli.

Besides a spacious bathtub at the Oottupura Parambu, the organisers arranged a thatched roof shelter to protect the tuskers from extreme heat.