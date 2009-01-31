Food processing centre

THRISSUR: Civil Supplies Minister C Divakaran said that the Government proposes to establish a food processing and research centre with international standard on the Vellanikkara campus of the Kerala Agricultural University. This was stated by the minister at a meeting of KAU Vice-Chancellor K R Viswambharan, KAU Dean E Nanu, Rajaji Mathew Thomas MLA and registrar Joby Paul called to discuss the proposal held at KAU on Friday.

He said that the state government would take urgent steps to get the Central aid available for such projects. And would call an urgent meeting of ministers concerned and officials to discuss and finalise the proposal.