PALAKKAD: The work on the Kadakaamkunnu railway over bridge which had been suspended following a strike by the locals has been resumed.

The final phase of the work will work out in the region with an estimted cost of Rs 1.20 crore. Four spans have already been built. The Railways and the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) has to build the remaining portions and the work is expected to be completed by the year end. Since the work on the bridge was progressing at a snail’s pace, the locals had begun an agitation since June 16.

Last fortnight, a youth who tried to take his motorbike through a gap adjacent to the closed gate was hit by a speeding train.