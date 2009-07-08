KOCHI: A fresh controversy is brewing up in the State with regard to transfer of Government-owned captive elephants to individuals in connivance with some officials in the Forest Department.

The nexus between the Forest officials and the mafia came to light after the death of a captive elephant ‘Mahesh’ at Erattupeta on July 4. According to Elephant Lovers’ Association secretary V K Venkatachalam, the elephant belonging to Kodanadu elephant camp was transferred to a timber merchant at Aluva and it was later transferred to another timber merchant at Erattupetta flouting norms.

Venkatachalam alleged that the elephant had been illegally transferred from one district to another with the support of certain Forest officials. He added that the elephant had been brutally tortured and there had been an organised move from various quarters to hush up the matter by not conducting a proper inquest. “The mafia just wanted to claim the insurance amount and sell the tusk of the elephant.

There were several such incidents in the past and 15 other captive elephants had died under mysterious circumstances during the last eight months,” he said.

Venkatachalam said that the association had written a letter to the Prime Minister and the Kerala Chief Minister in this regard.

Chief Wildlife Warden K A Ouseph said the Department would launch an inquiry into the death of the elephant at Erattupetta. “I have already directed the District Forest Officers (DFOs) concerned to look into the issue,” he said.

Denying the allegation that certain officials were transferring Government-owned elephants illegally to private parties, he said that it was impossible to transfer a State-owned elephant to an individual.

“We have the details of all the State-owned captive elephants. Earlier, there was a practice to sell the elephants by inviting tenders, but now we have stopped that due to shortage of elephants,” he added.