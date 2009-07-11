PATHANAMTHITTA: The free food facility for the Sabarimala pilgrims will be doubled at the Sannidhanam and the basic amenities will be improved during the coming Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season, according to Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Devaswom Commissioner K Jayakumar.

Around 50,000 pilgrims will get free food under the expanded scheme, Jayakumar told Express in an exclusive interview.

He said the decision to cover more pilgrims under the free food scheme was taken at a meeting with Devaswom Minister G Sudhakaran on giving priorities to the schemes to be taken up immediately and in phases.

He said that priority would be given to provide free food coverage as it would help in curbing the exploitation of the pilgrims. To achieve the objective, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) would solicit the assistance of like-minded corporates and individuals to take up the distribution of free food at the Sannidhanam and Pampa.

The TDB would provide the required facilities such as food distribution area to the corporate units and individuals who wish to offer free food to the pilgrims round-the-clock at the Sannidhanam and Pampa during the coming two-month pilgrimage season, Jayakumar said.

For this, the number of hotels and restaurants would be reduced by another 20 percent. The TDB would give advertisements seeking the proposals from the like-minded corporate units and individuals for participation in free food scheme, he said.

CARDIOLOGY UNITS: Jayakumar said that two full-fledged cardiology centres at Neelimala and Appachimedu would be ready before the start of the pilgrimage season.

The construction of the buildings for the cardiology centres, having rest rooms for doctors and para-medical staff, would be completed in two months.

SECURITY: He said that a fool-proof security system would be introduced at the Sannidhanam. A high-level police team which visited Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal last week would submit the report in two days, he said.

The security at all the vulnerable entry points to the Sannidhanam, including from the Pandithavalam-side on the north and from Bhasmakkulam-side on the west, would be tightened. The strength of the police personnel at the Sannidhanam would be need-based so that the overcrowding could be minimised.

A fairly good number of the police personnel could be kept as a reserve at the Nilackal base camp where permanent accommodation facility for them would be ready soon.

MORE TOILETS: The TDB would set up 500 more toilets at the Sannidhanam and Pampa before the beginning of the next season. With this, the total number of toilets for the pilgrims would go up to 1,500 at the Sannidhanam and Pampa, he said.

NADAPANDAL: It has been proposed to set up a nadapandal from the Triveni Bridge to the Arattu Kadavu in front of the Sree Ganapathi temple on the side the Manappuram at Pampa for the convenience of the pilgrims, he said.

Discussions were in the final stages with the Subraminam Trust for the construction of the nadapandal, he said.

STEPS AGAINST FLEECING OF PILGRIMS: Jayakumar said that discussions progress at various levels to end the exploitation of the thousands of pilgrims by the Eco-Development Committees-run hotels and other shops on the traditional Azhutha-Karimala-Pampa route.

Talks had already been held with the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests on the steps to be taken to have a firm control over the functioning of the EDC-managed shops run by the settlers who used to fleece the pilgrims, he said.