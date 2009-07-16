KOLLAM: The Health and Wellness Club at the Aiswarya Public School, Kalakkode, was inaugurated the other day by Dr G.Raju, assistant surgeon of Rama Rao Govt.Hospital, Nedungolam.

Deputy District Education and Media officer P S Vijayalakshmi inaugurated the health awareness exhibition organised as part of the programme. School administrator Rajagopal presided over the function and school principal G.Manulal addressed it.

Club convener Usha Kumari proposed a vote of thanks. A telefilm on drug abuse by teenagers was also screened on the occasion.

The Health and Wellness Club at the school was formed at the directive of the CBSE as part of implementing comprehensive school health programme. It will focus on the overall well being comprising emotional, social and mental health of the student.