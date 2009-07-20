THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After much delay and a severe reprimand from the Centre, the State is on its way to implement a project to completely rehabilitate people with disabilities in three districts - Kollam, Palakkad and Kasargod.

The first-of-its-kind national project, which will cover selected 106 districts in the country, aims to identify persons with disabilities and seek their rehabilitation using the three-tier panchayati raj system.

It is for the first time that a massive programme which is to be a permanent scheme will be launched for rehabilitation of people with disabilities (PWD) in the State. All levels of administration - from the Centre to the local panchayat - are to be partners in this project.

However, this has not made things easy for the Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation (KSHPWC), which is the nodal agency for implementing the project in the state.

While the project has already yielding results in other parts of the country, the KSHPWC with no permanent head is yet to initiate moves to overcome the slackness in implementing the programme.

Though officials agree that there are initial hiccups, they said that the survey to identify PWD in the three districts will commence next month.

“For the survey to be carried out, you need enumerators. We can’t pick any ordinary person for that, for it deals with PWD and we can’t afford to have any mistakes. So we have selected social workers in Kasargod to be trained to conduct the survey and this will be done at Kollam and Palakkad too,’’ said N Sukumaran, Additional Secretary, Social Welfare, who has been given the charge of KSHPWC.

The first phase requires door-to-door survey to identify PWD.

With the success of the project depending a lot on accurate data collection, officials are taking time to properly train the enumerators, Sukumaran said.

The Central allotment of funds for the project will be over with the survey and identification of PWD.

The rest of the programme, under which the real work of rehabilitation comes, will rest a lot on the intervention of the State Government and local bodies.

“The three-tier local bodies have to come up with projects in their annual plan to assist identified PWD and they will have to utilise their own funds,’’he said.

The State Vocational Rehabilitation Centre (VRC) is extending all help to implement the project as they have experience in this field.

However, the shortage of officials who have proper knowledge of the needs of PWD and no sincere efforts to bridge this gap, the plight of the novel project remains to be seen.