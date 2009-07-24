KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday upheld the Mavelikkara Additional Sessions Court’s verdict of sentencing an accused to life term in a political murder case.

The appeal against the lower court was filed by Meleppadam Koyikkaran Parambil Ramanan, the first accused.

The incident occurred on March 28, 1997. The prosecution case was that Ramanan, an RSS activist, killed CPM activist Daniel alias Sulthankutty by stabbing him with a dagger at SBT Junction at Vallakkalil on Mannar Road in Mavelikkara.

The High Court did not accept Ramanan’s argument that he was named an accused due to the influence of those in the government.

The deposition of two schoolchildren, who witnessed the incident, proved crucial in the case.