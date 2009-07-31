THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The efforts to work out a formula for reducing the fees structure in merit quota seats in Government-sponsored self- financing professional colleges received a setback following the reported opposition from the office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

CEE office is learnt to have apprised the Higher Education Department that any decision to reduce the fee structure at this stage would derail the allotment process for admissions to professional colleges.

The objection has been raised citing the reason that any student who did not submit options to the college may approach the court seeking another chance for submitting their options. Under such circumstances, these students should also be given chance to submit their option.

This would necessitate the rearrangement of the allotment list. In that case, the CEE office would not be able to keep the time limit for completing the admission process.

As a prelude to reducing the fee in these colleges, Health Minister P K Sreemathi, Cooperation Minister G Sudhakaran and Education Minister M A Baby had held preliminary discussions on the issue the other day.

The CPI executive meeting held the other day had demanded reduction in the fees structure for merit seast in self-financing professional colleges run by Government, quasi-government and cooperative institutions.