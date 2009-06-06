THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central leadership of the CPM will direct the state leadership not to report comments against Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan in the poll post-mortem report prepared by the state committee at the lower level committees.

A meeting of the available PB of the CPM in New Delhi, held the other day, is learnt to have taken a decision in this regard.

The available PB considered a complaint by one of the district committees in Kerala. The complainant district secretary pointed out that as against the earlier directive by CPM general secretary Prakash Karat, the poll review report contained several remarks against VS.

The report, which was leaked to media recently, held VS responsible for the massive defeat suffered by the LDF in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

Putting on record his difference of opinion with the findings of the state committee, the complainant said, reporting such baseless remarks against VS at the lower level committees would only help rekindle a group war in the party.

“Grassroot level committees, which felt the heat of wrong policies initiated by the state leadership, will never accept the illogical conclusions against VS in the report,” said the complainant.

When the complaint came up for discussion in the PB on Wednesday, a majority of members opined that personal remarks against VS should not be allowed to be reported at lower level committees.

Then the PB, it is learnt, decided to ask the state committee not to report the remarks against VS to the lower level committees.

The poll analysis report approved by the state committee will be reported to district, area and local committees soon.