THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Declining to toe CPI-M's official line, Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan today tacitly endorsed Kerala Governor R S Gavai's nod to prosecute party state Secretary Pinarayi Vijayan in a graft case, saying it did not come as a big surprise to him.

At logger heads with Vijayan for long, Achuthanandan's stand amounted to virtual rejection of the campaign by his party and cabinet colleagues that the Governor had acted under political pressure by rejecting the state cabinet's recommendation against prosecuting Vijayan.

Refusing to term Gavai's action as "serious breach of Constitutional norms" as maintained by his party and some of his ministerial colleagues, the 86-year old Marxist veteran said he was not "surprised" by the Governor's decision as there had been similar precedents in the country.

"I don't consider this as a great surprise. There have been precedents of governors having taken decisions like this using their discretionary powers after studying the matters under their consideration," he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting where Gavai's letter to CBI was formally placed.

Achuthanandan said the cabinet did not discuss the letter and he had asked his ministerial colleagues to study it.

The comments by Achuthanandan come two days the governor's nod to prosecute Vijayan regarding award of contracts to Canadian company SNC Lavalin for renovation of hydro power projects in 1998. Vijayan, the Power Minister then, is being sought to be arraigned by the CBI as the ninth accused.