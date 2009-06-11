PATHANAMTHITTA: SFI state secretary A N Shamzir has sought the ouster of Governor R S Gavai from the post for giving sanction to prosecute of CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin case.

Inaugurating the SFI district convention here on Wednesday, Shamzir said that the Governor’s action was aimed at appeasing the Congress. The Governor has stooped to the level of playing to the whims and fancies of the Congress and this was with the sole objective of clinging to power, he said.

Shamzir said that the raking up of the SNC-Lavalin case was with the sinister motive of sabotaging the LDF Government’s efforts to take the state on the development path. The campaign launched on the issue of rift within LDF on SNC-Lavalin issue was with the objective of creating confusion among the people, Shamzir said.

The SFI leader said that the Church leaders’ ire against the LDF Government would only help the private managements in the professional educational sector and result in denying the admission chances of meritorious but financially weak students in their own community.

EXTENSION OF SINGLE WINDOW SYSTEM SOUGHT

Shamzir urged the Government to extend the single-window admission system to the graduate level in colleges also.

APPELLATE BODY SOUGHT

The SFI leader urged the Government to set up an appellate body, comprising of elected representatives and representatives of teachers and students, on internal assessment in view of widespread complaints about the internal assessment marks given to students. For the effective functioning of the body, the Government should enact a piece of legislation, he said.