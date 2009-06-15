PERINTHALMANNA: Following the path of CPM general secretary Prakash Karat polit buro member S Ramachandran Pillai also reiterated the necessity to adopt corrective measures for retaining the lost image of the party during a national seminar on the ‘Relevance of Coalition Politics’ at Perinthalmanna on Sunday.

“We are trying to trace the elements which caused a setback to the party in the recent Lok Sabha elections,” he told the participants of the seminar.

The party also failed to advance against the united movements of the rival forces, he admitted.

In a bid to defend the electoral tactics which led to the defeat of the party and its allies, Ramachandran Pillai said that the communist party had been witnessing the impact of certain “emotive trends” which developed at the national and statelevel during Lok Sabha elections.

“We have seen such trends influencing the politics especially during 1997, 1984 and 1991, he said.

“We do not believe that the ‘third alternative’- being a political strategy to overpower the dominance of Congress and BJP- will become a reality soon as it forms part of the long-term objective of the party,” he clarified while adding that the coalition of political parties during election was just a temporary arrangement.

Meanwhile, he acknowledged that the efforts taken to constitute a third front at the Centre after the Lok Sabha elections was not fruitful. “We will certainly correct the mistakes within our government and party after taking the opinion of the people belonging to various segments into consideration,” he said. “We will also check whether the people had got an intuition that the Congress-led front at the Centre was able to perform better with the support of the CPM,” he added. Presenting a paper on ‘Coalition Politics in the pre-independence Period’, Dr KKN Kurup, former Vice- Chancellor of the Calicut University observed that “the inclination to demand more than what one deserves was a negative trait of the Indian coalition politics.” He cited Indian Union Muslim League as an example to substantiate the argument.

Objectivity of news reports that come out everyday on CPM was also taken for a discussion in the seminar. Presenting a paper on ‘Experiments in Coalition Politics and Media’ senior journalist N Madhavankutty said the reader had to go through many newspapers to get a truthful picture of an incident in earlier days. But “now a single newspaper will do to get a lie as all other newpapers share the same.” He blamed that a report appeared in The ‘New Indian Express’ highlighting the willingness of LDF ministers to step down from their posts in the backdrop of Chief Minister’s endorsement of Governor’s order to prosecute Pinarayi was just an example for the fabricated news. The report had even carried a visual with the forged signatures of ministers in such a way to disseminate a false idea, said Madhavankutty, the former Editor (Kerala), The New Indian Express.

Dr T N Seema, State president of All India Democratic Women’s Association also presented a paper on ‘women empowerment and the viewpoint of the Left’. DYFI national president A Sreeramakrishnan presided over the programme. Local Self-Government Minister Paloli Muhammadkutty was also present.