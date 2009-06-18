ALAPPUZHA: The Railway Passengers’ Association has submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Railways E Ahmed to get more projects sanctioned for the State in the coming Railway Budget.

The memorandum was submitted by a team led by Association president S Ullaskumar, according to a press release issued by the Association here on Wednesday.

Owning to the increase in bus fares and the poor condition of the roads, the number of passengers in the State depending on trains have been increasing daily. However, the Railway’s facilities, including the number of trains, platform facilities and other services in the State are alarmingly inadequate, the Association stated in the memorandum.

The Association also urged the authorities to set up a special railway zone for the State, implement electrified double-track networks and introduce Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (Memu) trains in the Kozhikode- Ernakulam-Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram route.

It also demanded more daily trains from Thiruvananthapuram and Malabar to Bangalore and the extension of the services of passenger trains.